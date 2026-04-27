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Previous
Photo 420
The pizza we were waiting for in my last shot
OMG....the sauce was spicy but sweet, the crust hot, and not too crisp or burnt like I have had so many times stateside. But the mushrooms.....wow, did they have a great taste as well! (Prosciutto, ham, mushrooms)
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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iPhone 16 Pro
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26th April 2026 12:58pm
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