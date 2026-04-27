Previous
The pizza we were waiting for in my last shot by ggshearron
Photo 420

The pizza we were waiting for in my last shot

OMG....the sauce was spicy but sweet, the crust hot, and not too crisp or burnt like I have had so many times stateside. But the mushrooms.....wow, did they have a great taste as well! (Prosciutto, ham, mushrooms)
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact