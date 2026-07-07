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Previous
Photo 444
Colors
Woman set her purse and hat in a seat next to me, got my approval to "watch them" for her while she danced with her husband. I loved the colors...
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4560
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Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2025 6:05pm
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hat
,
red
,
chair
,
color
,
lines
,
turquoise
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