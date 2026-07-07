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Colors by ggshearron
Photo 444

Colors

Woman set her purse and hat in a seat next to me, got my approval to "watch them" for her while she danced with her husband. I loved the colors...
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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