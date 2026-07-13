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Taking an art-ful break by ggshearron
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Taking an art-ful break

13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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narayani ace
Cool shot, great art.
July 14th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Nice!
July 14th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great street scene, well captured
July 14th, 2026  
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