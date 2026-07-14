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Previous
Photo 450
Bramante or Momo Staircase - Vatican Museum (architecture-21)
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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NIKON Z6_3
Taken
21st April 2026 3:04am
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italy
,
classic
,
staircase
,
rome
,
vatican
,
architecture-21
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing walkway, fabulous patterns and colours.
July 18th, 2026
Barb
ace
Lovely!
July 18th, 2026
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