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New visitor outside our front porch (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 452

New visitor outside our front porch (view on black)

24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Betsey ace
That must have been a surprise, but what a gorgeous snake and photograph. I love the position of the reptile.
July 25th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
What species of snake is it?
July 25th, 2026  
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