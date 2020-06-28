Sign up
217 / 365
The struggle continues
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
1915
photos
46
followers
32
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Randoms
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st June 2020 4:01pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
protesters
,
#blm
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Great capture of these protestors! I sure hope that cooler heads prevail!
June 29th, 2020
