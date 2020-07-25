Sign up
Back That Thang Up!
Fisherman backs into the reservoir for a day of fishing on a pontoon-like apparatus that he literally drove from his truck, then backed into the water. You can see one of the wheels that he pulled up once he got into the water. Waaay cool!
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1967
photos
50
followers
38
following
Tags
fisherman
,
boat
,
hoover
,
ohio
,
reservoir
,
canoe
,
westerville
