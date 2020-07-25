Previous
Next
Back That Thang Up! by ggshearron
242 / 365

Back That Thang Up!

Fisherman backs into the reservoir for a day of fishing on a pontoon-like apparatus that he literally drove from his truck, then backed into the water. You can see one of the wheels that he pulled up once he got into the water. Waaay cool!
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise