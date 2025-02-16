Sign up
Too chill for me...
This is some of the 4 inches of snow we got this morning on our deck, in less than 2 hours. Needed a ski suit to have coffee out there this morning!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
1
2
1
Randoms
NIKON D750
16th February 2025 6:34pm
snow
home
winter
deck
adirondack
Rick
ace
Wow, Great capture. Think that's why I live in Fla. :-)
February 17th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@rickster549
😄😄😄
February 17th, 2025
