Too chill for me... by ggshearron
300 / 365

Too chill for me...

This is some of the 4 inches of snow we got this morning on our deck, in less than 2 hours. Needed a ski suit to have coffee out there this morning!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, Great capture. Think that's why I live in Fla. :-)
February 17th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@rickster549 😄😄😄
February 17th, 2025  
