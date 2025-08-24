Sign up
Previous
307 / 365
Standing lizard waves
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4161
photos
111
followers
51
following
84% complete
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
368
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
307
369
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Randoms
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
21st August 2025 12:15pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
dead
,
trunks
,
wood
Brian
ace
Awesome interpretation 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 24th, 2025
