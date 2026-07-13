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1,2,3 people talking to one by ggshearron
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1,2,3 people talking to one

Love how the first person and ultimate object of this image are barely visible on the edges of the frame
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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