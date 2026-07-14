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Palazzo Giorgioli in Monti district of Rome - (architecture-21) by ggshearron
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Palazzo Giorgioli in Monti district of Rome - (architecture-21)

14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Diana ace
I love the rooftop garden and greens.
July 18th, 2026  
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