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Palazzo Giorgioli in Monti district of Rome - (architecture-21)
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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NIKON Z6_3
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20th April 2026 8:59am
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Diana
ace
I love the rooftop garden and greens.
July 18th, 2026
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