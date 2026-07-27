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Catching up
3 local musicians compare notes on a couple of venues they have played in recently
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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NIKON Z6_3
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9th July 2026 7:58pm
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