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A real croc
Negative space, minimalism
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4596
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NIKON D7000
Taken
24th July 2026 2:18pm
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b&w
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negative
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space
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sandal
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minimalism
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croc
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