Reptile.super.model

It was cold in Mt. Hood this day. It was my husband and I's last hike before the cold set in. We were walking down the path and came around the corner; and there he was. He couldn't run away so I caught a quick shot of him with my Moto 5G phone. Afterwards we gently moved him into the grass on the side of the trail. Just so he wouldn't get stepped on. It was getting dark and we almost missed seeing him. I thanked him and we came home.