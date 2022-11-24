Previous
IMG_20221124_114845731 by ggshouse
2 / 365

IMG_20221124_114845731

Came across the pretty little seed pods beside our lake. They reminded me of little fairy hats.
24th November 2022

G. G.

@ggshouse
Hello. I am a beginner photography. I'm loving taking photos and am reading and learning every chance I get. I have an older Nikon D300...
