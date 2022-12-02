Previous
Preparing for zoomies launch by ggshouse
Preparing for zoomies launch

Chaos in 3...2...
2nd December 2022

CGould

@ggshouse
Hello. I am a beginner photography. I'm loving taking photos and am reading and learning every chance I get. I have an older Nikon D300...
