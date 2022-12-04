Sign up
First Snow 22
We got our first snow of the season yesterday. It was really cold so I wasn't moving well but wanted to catch these colors. Taken with my MotoG phone.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
CGould
@ggshouse
Hello. I am a beginner photography. I'm loving taking photos and am reading and learning every chance I get. I have an older Nikon D300...
365
Camera
moto g 5G (2022)
Taken
4th December 2022 11:50am
#nature
#winter
#snow
#plant
