Previous
Next
86 / 365
Blue Heart of Friday
Blue heart of Friday
A lone note, cold in winter
Lay your burdens down
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
86
photos
45
followers
77
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
20th December 2019 8:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
,
blue
,
nikon
,
jazz
,
doorway
,
trumpet
,
blues
,
d3200
kali
ace
classy
December 21st, 2019
