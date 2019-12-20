Previous
Blue Heart of Friday by ghost13
Blue Heart of Friday

Blue heart of Friday
A lone note, cold in winter
Lay your burdens down
20th December 2019

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
kali ace
classy
December 21st, 2019  
