Long Hours by ghost13
88 / 365

Long Hours

Winter hours stretch
Where these eyes find no repose
Night's melody sighs
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Beau

Domenico Dodaro ace
Beautiful. And so very haiku
January 5th, 2020  
