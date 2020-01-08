Previous
Every Same Road by ghost13
Every Same Road

Every same road
At odds with disparate light
Leaves no path the same
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
Graeme Stevens ace
Very moody, I like it
January 9th, 2020  
