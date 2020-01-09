Sign up
93 / 365
Along This Dark Road
Along this dark road
I hear the ghosts of winter
Whisper through the trees
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
Tags
road
,
night
,
sepia
