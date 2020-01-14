Sign up
98 / 365
The Edge of the City
On the edge of light
Along the outskirts of night
Stillness of winter
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
0
0
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
Tags
sepia
,
reflection
,
newark
,
city
,
cityscape
