Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
108 / 365
A Weathered Repose
A weathered repose
A brittle uncertainty
Winter's cold frailty
Reminds me of a song by Tom Waits, "Last Leaf"
"I'm the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest
But they won't take me
I'm the last leaf on the tree...."
https://youtu.be/c-uEjO9zfbc
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
108
photos
55
followers
79
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
24th January 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
leaf
,
brittle
,
frail
summerfield
ace
the "last leaf" song i know is by the Cascades; it was from a long long time ago.
this is beautiful, beau. that's one delicious dof and the processing to monotone lends to the perceived mood of the image. great work. aces!
January 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
this is beautiful, beau. that's one delicious dof and the processing to monotone lends to the perceived mood of the image. great work. aces!