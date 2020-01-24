Previous
Next
A Weathered Repose by ghost13
108 / 365

A Weathered Repose

A weathered repose
A brittle uncertainty
Winter's cold frailty


Reminds me of a song by Tom Waits, "Last Leaf"

"I'm the last leaf on the tree
The autumn took the rest
But they won't take me
I'm the last leaf on the tree...."

https://youtu.be/c-uEjO9zfbc
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
the "last leaf" song i know is by the Cascades; it was from a long long time ago.

this is beautiful, beau. that's one delicious dof and the processing to monotone lends to the perceived mood of the image. great work. aces!
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise