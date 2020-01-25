Previous
These Forgotten Roads by ghost13
These Forgotten Roads

Under lights of day
These forgotten roads of night
Alone I wander
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
29% complete

