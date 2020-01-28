Sign up
112 / 365
Odes of Day and Night
Her light like diamonds
These brief moments between us
Odes of day and night
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
2
2
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
Tags
dark
,
sepia
,
light
,
window
,
jazz
,
trumpet
☠northy
ace
Absolutely love this!
January 29th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
love this fav
January 29th, 2020
