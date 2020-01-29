Sign up
Abstracts of Winter
As the sun struggles to warm
A fading of light
29th January 2020
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
113
photos
59
followers
79
following
4
1
365
NIKON D3200
29th January 2020 12:47pm
Public
sepia
light
sun
leaf
abstract
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
January 30th, 2020
