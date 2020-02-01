Previous
Fractured by ghost13
Fractured

Fractures of the mind
Lands in the wake of winter
Pieces left to build
1st February 2020

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy with a couple cameras
jackie edwards ace
Well executed.
February 2nd, 2020  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
Just fabulous
February 2nd, 2020  
