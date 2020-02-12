Previous
The Rusted Pathway by ghost13
The Rusted Pathway

The rusted pathway
Old lands of iron and stone
Balance on the edge

12th February 2020

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
