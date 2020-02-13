Previous
A Night of Puddles by ghost13
128 / 365

A Night of Puddles

The pull of neon
Faded warmth of a cold rain
A night of puddles

13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
35% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fabulous light and reflections
February 15th, 2020  
