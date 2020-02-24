Previous
Life On the Horizon by ghost13
139 / 365

Life On the Horizon

Solitary views
Of life on the horizon
Yet so far away
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
