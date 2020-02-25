Previous
Yellow Cab Blues by ghost13
140 / 365

Yellow Cab Blues

The yellow cab blues
Dying for another fare
In a Newport haze
Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
