02-27b

They've darkened her eyes

Hammered cracks deep in her soul

Yet she still intrigues



Don't really know the name of this street art. Always just refer to it as the Blue Lady. Been about 2 years now, maybe a little less. Week after week, she fades a bit more, cracks grow deeper, parts peel away. The wall of the building she's painted on is about 100 ft long, but they decided the only place to put a drain pipe was directly through her face. In some sad way, it explains Newark perfectly...