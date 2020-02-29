Fields of Winter's Breath

Fields of winter's breath

A reminder of my youth

A land that I miss



Everytime I leave Jersey, towards open lands, empty horizons, I'm struck with a melancholy nostalgia for the Jersey I knew as a youth. It's all eventual I suppose. Progress is what they call it. Others... over-population. Running out of room. Sad that I have to go to other states to remember how our state was.



Anyway... sorry for the mass upload. Long 2 weeks. 18 hour days, back to back to back. Etc. Etc.



For the month of March, going to be attempting to shoot film with my old Pentax. So I'll only be posting about once a week or more depending on how long it takes to develop. Wish me luck...