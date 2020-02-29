Previous
Next
Fields of Winter's Breath by ghost13
144 / 365

Fields of Winter's Breath

Fields of winter's breath
A reminder of my youth
A land that I miss

Everytime I leave Jersey, towards open lands, empty horizons, I'm struck with a melancholy nostalgia for the Jersey I knew as a youth. It's all eventual I suppose. Progress is what they call it. Others... over-population. Running out of room. Sad that I have to go to other states to remember how our state was.

Anyway... sorry for the mass upload. Long 2 weeks. 18 hour days, back to back to back. Etc. Etc.

For the month of March, going to be attempting to shoot film with my old Pentax. So I'll only be posting about once a week or more depending on how long it takes to develop. Wish me luck...
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
The light and tones in this are gorgeous!
March 3rd, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
This is something special, Beau! Good luck with your Pentax! Can't wait to see what you get! :)
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise