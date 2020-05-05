Sign up
148 / 365
Colors of Dawn
The day has ended
Colors of dawn call me home
Eyes heavy for sleep
5th May 2020
5th May 20
1
0
Beau
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
148
photos
72
followers
84
following
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Tags
road
,
color
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
highway
Heidi
ace
The clouds look like eyelashes.
May 5th, 2020
