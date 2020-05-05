Previous
Colors of Dawn by ghost13
148 / 365

Colors of Dawn

The day has ended
Colors of dawn call me home
Eyes heavy for sleep
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Heidi ace
The clouds look like eyelashes.
May 5th, 2020  
