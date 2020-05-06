Previous
Above, Only Sky by ghost13
149 / 365

Above, Only Sky

The road rolls away
Through the colors of morning
Above, only sky
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Beau

@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
40% complete

