Loneliness of Waiting

Summer rains echo

The loneliness of waiting

A dark sigh of night





Washington Street Station in Newark, empty in the fading light. A drizzle outside bounces down off the tiled walls, into the darkness beyond the rails. Not a soul to be found, but maybe that's the sound of the city's sigh. A heart's yawn down the empty pathways, through the night, after a long day.