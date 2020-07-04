Previous
The Road to Freedom by ghost13
The Road to Freedom

It's been a long road
A moment to celebrate
A moment to shine


Happy 4th of July
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful!
July 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Happy Independence Day
July 5th, 2020  
summerfield ace
happy fourth, beau. a very nice capture. aces!
July 5th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Happy 4th to you as well. This is simply stunning. Fav!
July 5th, 2020  
