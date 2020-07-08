Dance of Summer

Golden rays of sun

Skip across the cresting waves

A dance of summer





Last night in Lake George, NY. An incredible place to visit, will miss it. Funny, as big as a lake it is, hard to find a spot on the eastern shores to take a photo of the sunset. Found this little beach by luck. Don't know who the people were, but they seemed to be enjoying the last rays of day. Also didn't mind me photographing them in the water, which is always good towards my "I don't want to be a creepy photographer" mindset. We all agreed that its nice to just sit and watch the world go by.