The Flyer

Lift to the blue sky

Hope of wings and summer air

The flyer is home





Heading home along the different highways and byways of New York state, I happened to look left, and through the endless line of trees bordering the side, I could make out this plane taking off from some farm's unused field. It kept pace with us, rising, dipping, rising, dipping, until you thought it wasn't gonna make it. Then... phew... into the sky. A thing of beauty. Would loved to have stopped, learned the story of the pilot, even if it was just to hear about today's flight. But they banked left, fading into the sunlit horizon. Our highway banked right, into the lands beyond....