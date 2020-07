Tall Grass

Grass long as summer

What little breeze passes through

A soft song whispered





Lazy summer day, rare to have. Took a walk down by the river. Could barely see it, with river grass and brown reeds taller then us. Humid with almost no wind, but you could just make out the faint sounds of the water... like a song long lost, just on the edge of memory. Another storm on the horizon, wind will pick up soon.