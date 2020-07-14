Previous
A Long Way From Home by ghost13
A Long Way From Home

A summer station
All quiet before midnight
A long way from home


Washington Street Station, Newark, NJ. Not a soul to be seen.
14th July 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Junko Y ace
The emptiness is quite dramatic.
July 15th, 2020  
ZambianLass
This is a great photo
July 15th, 2020  
