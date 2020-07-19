Previous
Some Roads Are Broken by ghost13
Some Roads Are Broken

Shattered miles drift
Unforgiving summer sun
The rough road ahead


First day back on a bike in about a year. 95 degrees, 100% humidity, and they ripped up the roads to repave at a later date. If hell is paved with good intentions, what are the unpaved roads for?
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
summerfield ace
to piss off the bikers, that's what. 🤣 nice pov, i like it! aces!
July 20th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Job justification or using up grant money. I really like the pov. The weather conditions sound so ugly.
July 20th, 2020  
☠northy ace
Nice crisp shot and cool POV... hopefully the roadwork will payoff in the end!
July 20th, 2020  
