The Old Dirt Road Home

Dusty path of memory

Looking for my ghost





A trip to the dentist, brought me to where I grew up. A lot has changed, old torn down for new, different faces, different times.



There's this old dirt road that ran by my house, still there, full of pot holes, grit and dust. I stood there for a moment, summer sun blocked by towering trees. I waited... maybe I'd see my younger self running through, onward to find adventure or more likely some sorta trouble. Makes me think, what is a road? Is it nothing more then a path we take to make travel easier, or are some roads attached to us. Become part of us. Standing there, on this simple dirt path, a flood of memories, so much part of me, but long forgotten. Glad it remains, but wonder what happens to my ghosts when it vanishes....