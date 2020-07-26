Previous
The Painted Sky by ghost13
29 / 365

The Painted Sky

Above this lone road
Eyes held by the painted sky
Brushstrokes of summer
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
