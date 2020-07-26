Sign up
The Painted Sky
Above this lone road
Eyes held by the painted sky
Brushstrokes of summer
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
26th July 2020 8:26pm
sunset
