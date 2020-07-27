Previous
These Shaded Moments by ghost13
30 / 365

These shaded moments
Summer sun unrelenting
Rest for tired eyes
27th July 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

Corinne ace
Beautiful light
July 28th, 2020  
