Lackawanna Light
Lackawanna light
Slow pull of the evening train
Strong pull of times past
Broad St Station, Newark, NJ. But most times it's Lackawanna, referring to the street that runs alongside the entrance. Always reminds me of an old western train station for some reason.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Beau
ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Tags
newark
,
train
,
nj
,
lackawanna
,
broad street station
