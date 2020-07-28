Previous
Lackawanna Light by ghost13
Lackawanna Light

Lackawanna light
Slow pull of the evening train
Strong pull of times past


Broad St Station, Newark, NJ. But most times it's Lackawanna, referring to the street that runs alongside the entrance. Always reminds me of an old western train station for some reason.
28th July 2020

