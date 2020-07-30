Previous
Road of Leaves by ghost13
33 / 365

Road of Leaves

Passages long lost
The Road of Leaves shines above
Forgotten path home

30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
Photo Details

