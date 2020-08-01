These Dreams of Summer

A dance of light through green leaves

Drift in the cool shade





Seems August is an abstract month, so I thought I'd join in. Abstracts of the road. After a long night, it's what my eyes see anyway in the morning sun. Don't know if I'll be able to do all month, but it'll be fun trying regardless



I ponder like usual though.... each season has its own feel... and maybe summer in itself is an abstract. It's always a bit of a fond memory, faded, just out of reach, but stronger then most seasons. As if the brief moments then are not much different from the moments now, multiple times in our lives, superimposed over each other.



An old woman sits on a bench watching her granddaughter fly on a swing, warm sunlight through the dancing leaves, which in turn is a memory of herself flying, for a brief moment, weightless as a child, while her grandmother watches on.