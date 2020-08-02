Previous
Under the Barbwire Blue by ghost13
36 / 365

Under the Barbwire Blue

The edge of freedom
Under the barbwire blue
Not all roads lead home



2nd August 2020

Beau

ace
@ghost13
Just a guy who spends more time on the road then in a bed
