End of a Good Night

The boardwalk empty

Ragging storm sends all running

End of a good night





We took the boys down to the boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Though another large reoccurance of Covid is projected to hit within a week or so, it was nice to see the shops, games and rides open for a bit. A touch of what used to be normal.



In the end, a storm blew in; lightning, high winds, torrential rain. All the Bennies (outsiders to new jersey during beach season) literally ran, screaming like it was the end of the world, while we stood in a doorway, watching, eating ice cream, trying to understand how they've never seen a storm before. Within minutes the boardwalk was empty, a ghost town, all the cars heading back to New York and other points outta state. We enjoy these moments. It gives the beaches, the summer, back to us.. for a brief period...